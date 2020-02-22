DEPAUVILLE — The second in this winter’s series of nature talks offered by Depauville Free Library and the Indian River Lakes Conservancy is on Feb. 29 when Laurie W. Rush, cultural resources manager at Fort Drum, will present, “Pathways Through Time: Native Americans and Early Europeans of Northern New York.”
The nature talks begin at noon on the last Saturday of each winter month at the library, 32333 County Route 179. The talks are free to attend and open to the public. The library also provides a light lunch as part of its Stone Soup Saturdays.
A story time is offered during the talk for children ages 3 and older during the talks.
Ms. Rush, featured in the book “Lives in Ruins: Archaeologists and the Seductive Lure of Human Rubble,” is an archaeologist who has been studying the history and archaeology of this area for over 30 years. Her talk will focus on the waterways and the paths followed by the earliest people navigating our region on through to those who negotiated its landscape during the War of 1812.
From the carrying place on Point Peninsula to the Indian River Lakes, Jefferson County is one of the most important places in northeastern North America for learning about people of the past. Just like today, the waterways offered gateways to the region, and ancient people left evidence of their travel and life ways including stone tools, pottery, evidence of camp sites, and even the remains of villages, communal houses, and ceremonial landscapes.
A recently installed “Native Pathway” historic marker in Depauville recognizes the history of American Indians in the region between the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario and the significance of local waterways to the original inhabitants of the area.
Waterways were an important means of travel in pre-colonial times, providing crucial access to hunting and trade. The region’s vast network of rivers allowed travel almost anywhere by canoe.
The series continues on March 28, when Stephen Bird, associate professor of political science at Clarkson University, Potsdam, presents “Moving Apart? Polarization and the search for Common Ground in America.”
For more information, contact the library at 315-686-3299 or write to deplib@ncls.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.