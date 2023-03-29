Looking north on Route 11 toward Canton from the intersection with Old Route 11, right, and O’Horo Road, left. A proposed Rich Road solar project would fill both sides of the road with panels. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

 Tom Graser

CANTON — Jonathan Geldard, project developer for EDF Renewables, the company proposing a 240-megawatt solar project on 1,700 acres south of the village, delivered an email Wednesday indicating EDF’s intent to file its application with the state.

“We wanted to let you know that we will be filing the Application with ORES on Friday, March 31. That day, online versions will be posted to the ORES website (ores.ny.gov click on permit applications),” Mr. Geldard wrote in an email. “On Friday, we will also be shipping paper copies of the Application to the Service List, including to the Town and County, with courtesy copies added for the Village of Canton. Paper copies will also be provided to the Canton Free Library for members of the public to access.”

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

