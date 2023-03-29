CANTON — Jonathan Geldard, project developer for EDF Renewables, the company proposing a 240-megawatt solar project on 1,700 acres south of the village, delivered an email Wednesday indicating EDF’s intent to file its application with the state.
“We wanted to let you know that we will be filing the Application with ORES on Friday, March 31. That day, online versions will be posted to the ORES website (ores.ny.gov click on permit applications),” Mr. Geldard wrote in an email. “On Friday, we will also be shipping paper copies of the Application to the Service List, including to the Town and County, with courtesy copies added for the Village of Canton. Paper copies will also be provided to the Canton Free Library for members of the public to access.”
Once the application has been filed, interested parties have 30 days to file with the Office of Renewable Energy Siting for intervenor status.
EDF will be required to provide $1,000 per megawatt, in this case, $240,000, for local agencies and potential community intervenors.
Intervenors are organizations or individuals who want to participate in a proceeding because they believe the proceeding, or its outcome, may affect their rights or duties.
William M. Buchan, the attorney representing the village and town on solar projects, will attend the village’s next meeting on April 12, Mayor Michael E. Dalton told village trustees Wednesday.
“It is important that we are able to express our concerns,” Mayor Dalton said. “We need to be substantive and compelling.”
If approved and completed, the Rich Road solar and storage project will be on more than 1,700 acres and extend from just north of Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to Irish Settlement Road in the west straddling Route 11.
In addition to the solar power arrays, the project will include a 20-megawatt battery storage facility.
In November, then village attorney Gerald J. Ducharme said that getting intervenor status for the village makes sense.
“This is a major renewable energy project and with the executive law, local municipalities don’t have any say, but we do have a right to be at the table and there are funds available to cover the costs to the municipalities,” Mr. Ducharme said.
