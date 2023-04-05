WATERTOWN — Developers Matt McMacken and Mike Hall knew that it was going to be a lot of work to renovate a West Mullin Street house they purchased from the city last week.
The century-old house at 427 W. Mullin St. is one of five properties that the city took from back taxes and sold to developers to make major repairs and get them back on the tax rolls.
With about six similar projects under their belts, Mr. McMacken and Mr. Hall, owners of Travani Construction, will fully renovate the West Mullin Street house — from top to bottom — after it sat vacant for more than five years.
“So far, no surprises,” Mr. McMacken said.
The city sold the five homes to developers and contractors who are fixing them up. Before buying them, they had to explain their plans for the properties.
Travani Construction bought the West Mullin Street property from the city for $7,823.46.
The other homes are: 135 N. Rutland St..; 244 N. Rutland St.; 703 Franklin St.; and 802 Franklin St.
Developers had to submit minimum purchase prices and were required to pay off the back taxes, penalties and interest owed to the city.
The city planning department used a request for proposals process, or RFP, to seek interest from developers. It’s the first time that the city used that method — a process normally used for commercial properties — to sell the homes.
Rather than holding a public auction as in past years, the City Council decided to use the RFP process to sell the houses, citing that the city had more control over what happened with them.
The planning department used a rating system to select which developers would buy the properties.
Travani Construction plans to invest between $80,000 and $100,000 in renovations before flipping the West Mullin Street property once it’s done.
The four-bedroom house will get a new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and windows. The work will probably take about 90 days to complete.
But the house was a mess.
The interior of the house smells like trash that inhabited much of it for years.
A family of mice has left feces on the old kitchen counters. Paint is falling from the living room ceiling. Some of the windows are broken.
It’s taken $1,000 and three days to remove the trash that included old diapers.
Despite its existing condition, they expect the house will go on the market for about $150,000.
The new owners will get a comfortable, livable house with a new one-stall garage, nice backyard and new bushes in the front yard, Mr. McMacken said.
“The end goal is relatively affordable housing for Watertown,” Mr. Hall said.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, expects the same with the other four houses that the city has sold.
Mr. Lumbis took a Watertown Daily Times reporter on the tour of the West Mullin Street property and two others at 802 Franklin St. and 244 N. Rutland St.
All three houses are in similar condition, with lots of trash piled up inside.
At the 802 Franklin St. property, Mr. Lumbis could barely manage to get the front door open of a first-floor apartment because it was littered with trash, while the upstairs was nearly spotless.
He surmised that the upstairs tenants cleaned up before moving out. He remembered that the city had to have police officers help remove tenants from the house after the city acquired the property.
Mr. Lumbis remembers that the occupant of the North Rutland Street property might have died, leaving their belongings behind.
Finished and unfinished ceramic pieces remain neatly displayed on shelves. A vaporizer sits on a floor. A plastic storage container is full of old cassette tapes.
Some black-and-white family photos are among the items that were left behind.
During the tour, an animal, presumably a cat, scurried past Mr. Lumbis, momentarily startling him.
No one submitted a proposal for a home at 219-221 W. Lynde St.
The city hasn’t decided what to do with two others — 531 Bradley St. and 256 N. Pleasant St. — and is still reviewing them, Mr. Lumbis said.
Despite the fate being unclear for those three houses, Mr. Lumbis looks forward to seeing the results of the improvements to the five homes.
He believes that the program will have the potential to have a big impact on neighborhoods
Here are the other homes and developers who submitted successful proposals:
* 135 N. Rutland St. to Brownstone Lodge LLC for $11,550. The project is expected to cost $136,550. The new owners will soon acquire it.
* 244 N. Rutland St. to H20 Town 24/7 Properties LLC for $5,000. The project is projected to cost $66,500. The deal will be closed on next week.
* 703 Franklin St. to Ellis Linfernal for $16,600, with an investment of $45,000. The deal was closed.
* 802 Franklin St. to Scott and Heather Cathey for $18,362. They plan to invest $93,483.75. The deal will be finalized on Friday.
