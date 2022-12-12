WATERTOWN — The city received 16 proposals from developers interested in fixing up eight houses that the city owns and wants to sell.
The city sought proposals from developers and contractors to redevelop the eight homes that the city took in back taxes.
All but one property — a two-family house at 219-221 W. Lynde St. — received a proposal. The deadline was last Thursday.
“We got a pretty good response,” said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s director of planning and community development. “Some got more interest than others.”
The city took title to the eight homes through the tax foreclosure process and wants to work with local developers and contractors to rehabilitate the properties.
Potential buyers were required to go through a request for proposals process, or RFP, to show what they plan to do with the vacant houses that are in need of repairs.
Mr. Lumbis and senior planner Jennifer L. Voss will start reviewing the packets of information that developers provided about their proposals.
It will probably take a few weeks to get that done before successful developers are selected.
Under the program, the city hopes to provide home ownership when possible, Mr. Lumbis said.
Rather than holding a public auction as in past years, the City Council decided earlier this year to use the RFP process to sell the houses because the city will have more control over what happens with their redevelopment.
The planning department will look at prior work of developers to see what they’ve done on properties in the past, Mr. Lumbis said.
These are the vacant homes that were available, with minimum purchase prices to pay off the back taxes, penalties and interest owed to the city:
• 531 Bradley St., $3,402.22
• 703 Franklin St., $8,294.12
• 802 Franklin St., $9,181.11
• 219-221 W. Lynde St., $3,084.62
• 427 Mullin St. West, $7,745.86
• 135 Rutland St. North, $9,016.29
• 244 Rutland St. North, $3,457.33
• 256 Pleasant St. North, $3,677.31
Depending on the property, the work includes repairing or replacing roofs, extensive interior and exterior remodeling, repairing or replacing mechanical systems and painting.
Proposals will be evaluated based on several criteria, including the proposed work scope, the amount of their investment, the proposed purchase price and how much time it would take to complete the repairs.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.