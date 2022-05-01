Dewey and Bernice Hostetler will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on May 3. They were married by J. Lawrence Burkholder, Goshen, Ind., at the home of her parents, Samuel and Clara Lehman, Castorland.
The couple met in LaJunta, Colo., at the hospital while Bernice was in school and Dewey was working as an orderly with voluntary service.
Mr. Hostetler grew up in rural Harper County, Kan. He attended the local rural Nebo School and graduated from Hesston High School in 1946. After marriage, his first job was working on the railroad and also drove an ice cream truck to various towns. For 50 years, he enjoyed flying his 20 airplanes he owned; the first being a 55 HP J2 Piper Cub and the last being a Comanche.
In the early 1960s, his love for taking care of the land, and being a very creative person, he began making machinery to make the farming operation easier. This began as the DewEze Manufacturing Plant, later known as Harper Industries. Mr. Hostetler retired in 1991.
Mrs. Hostetler attended the local elementary school at Castorland, graduating from Lowville Academy, Class of 1946. She attended Goshen (Ind.) College, and graduated from the LaJunta (Colo.) Mennonite School of Nursing in 1951 with her RN degree. She worked in the local hospitals in the Harper and Anthony area and when the new hospital opened in Harper, she was a surgical nurse. She was also a school nurse for the local school district -361. Mrs. Hostetler enjoyed working in her heirloom flower and vegetable gardens. Family loved her cherry pies, the cherries being from the large cherry tree on the farm.
Together, the couple enjoyed 50 years of volunteering for the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale, making German Kettle Popcorn, helping with the production of maple syrup in Upstate New York at the family sugar bush, and attending the many activities of their children and grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Hostetler made their home on the farm in Harper County, Kan., that was in the family for 100 years, until moving to Kidron Bethel Village Retirement Center, Independent Living, at 3005B, Ivy Drive, North Newton, Kan., 67117-8001. They are members of the Pleasant Valley Mennonite church, Harper, Kan. Upon retirement in North Newton, they attended Whitestone Mennonite Church in Hesston, Kan.
Mr. and Mrs. Hostetler have five children, Lynn (Lisa), Bentonville, Ark.; Karen Hostetler, Valley Center, Kan.; Arlene Jantz, Wichita, Kan.; Heidi (Dennis) Coates, Buena Vista, Colo. A son Scott, passed away on Jan. 7, 1972. They have 11 grandchildren: Elijah (Hannah); Ambrosia (Jubal); Nathan (Teresa); Mary Carolyn; Nicolas (Kara); Leia (Nicolas); Abby (Jason), Alex; Ella; Clara and Sara; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-grandson who passed away in 2019. The family is scattered throughout Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona and Italy.
A card shower would be enjoyed by Dewey and Bernice. Plans for a celebration are in July at the Henry and Salome Hostetler family reunion in Wichita, Kan.
