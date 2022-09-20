Diana adds town clerk referendum to ballot

The Diana Town Council meets Sept. 12 for its first meeting with the latest clerk appointee, Andrea M. Peterson (not pictured) on duty. Ms. Peterson has decided to expand office hours from two to three days weekly to better serve residents. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

HARRISVILLE — Town of Diana voters will decide whether or not to turn the elected clerk position into a job filled by someone hired by the elected council via a referendum on the ballot in November.

During its July meeting, the Diana Town Council voted 3-2 in favor of the public referendum, as introduced by Councilman Allen Bango, with Councilwoman Kelly Ritz and Supervisor Zachary J. Smith joining Mr. Bango to approve the resolution. Councilmen Richard N. Malbeuf and Rick L. Taylor voted against the measure.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.