HARRISVILLE — Town of Diana voters will decide whether or not to turn the elected clerk position into a job filled by someone hired by the elected council via a referendum on the ballot in November.
During its July meeting, the Diana Town Council voted 3-2 in favor of the public referendum, as introduced by Councilman Allen Bango, with Councilwoman Kelly Ritz and Supervisor Zachary J. Smith joining Mr. Bango to approve the resolution. Councilmen Richard N. Malbeuf and Rick L. Taylor voted against the measure.
The council had gone into executive session at Mr. Bango’s request after the clerk at the time said she would not be able to have the office open three days instead of two as the council had requested because she did not have child care for the additional day.
Late last year, when Karley C. Wake took over from her predecessor who had been in the position for more than 20 years and had established the schedule, her responsibility was two days per week, although she had said she would consider more.
Mr. Smith said residents have been complaining for a number of years about the limited office hours.
In a subsequent interview, Mr. Smith said the council decided the only way to ensure the town office was open more would be to try to change the elected position — for which the board, under state law, is not allowed to require a certain schedule — to an appointed position, for which they could set a schedule.
“This was never about any particular clerk,” the supervisor said. “We are trying to do what will work best for residents, based on what they have been saying.”
Although Ms. Wake submitted her resignation not long after council voted to hold the referendum — for what Mr. Smith said was an unrelated reason — the council recruited and appointed a new clerk to finish out the term until November.
Andrea M. Peterson served as clerk for her first monthly council meeting on Sept. 12, and proposed a three-day schedule — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to accommodate people who work beyond 4 p.m.
She intends to increase office hours during tax season and will be available by appointment for any time outside of normal office hours during the week.
Because she started so late in the year, Ms. Peterson will not be on the ballot in November, although Ms. Wake’s name will be because it was too late to be removed by the time she resigned. Residents can vote for Ms. Peterson — or any other candidate — as a write-in candidate.
If Ms. Wake does end up getting enough votes to win the election, Mr. Taylor said she can refuse the post and the council will reappoint Ms. Peterson.
Although anything can happen, he said he doesn’t expect the referendum to pass voter scrutiny.
“The feedback I’ve been getting is that people don’t like the idea. People here like having a say, and so, like their elected officials. I can’t imagine it will pass,” he said.
Diana voters are not alone.
In Jefferson County, the Alexandria Town Council voted for a public referendum to transition both the highway superintendent and clerk positions into appointed posts in 2020, which voters overwhelmingly refused.
“Voters don’t tend to vote against their own power,” said Jude R. Seymour, Jefferson County’s Republican commissioner of elections.
As a workaround for not being allowed to set up a schedule for elected officials directly, state General Municipal Law does allow village boards and town councils to pass a local law establishing the town office’s hours, requiring them to provide the clerk what is needed to ensure the hours are covered. In this case, that may be managed with the clerk’s appointed deputy clerk.
