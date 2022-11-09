Dinner and raffle benefits VFW cancer fund

Veterans of Foreign War Memorial Post 6912 Auxiliary Cancer chair Joan E. Davis, left, presents the quilt which was raffled off to the winner Betty Davis following the post’s chicken dinner in October. Proceeds from the quilt raffle, dinner and basket raffle, amounting to a total of $938 were distributed to the Lewis County General Hospital Fund for Hope and to the National VFW Auxiliary to aid members who are diagnosed with cancer. The cancer chair expressed appreciation to the community and post members who supported the event and auxiliary members who aided in the fundraiser. ‘I couldn’t believe the good turn out,’ said Mrs. Davis. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers Corp
