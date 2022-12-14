POTSDAM — In a split vote, the town board on Tuesday evening passed a contract with Joule Assets to administer a Community Choice Aggregation program.
Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period of time from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices, and every resident and business is automatically enrolled, with the ability to opt out at any time. National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and addresses any outages.
The contract with Joule passed 3-2. Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill and Councilor Marty G. Miller voted against it.
The deal says that Joule’s job includes soliciting bids from utility companies and help implement the CCA program. There is no cost to the town. Joule can bill energy suppliers for fees or commission. The town’s job, according to the contract, is to “promote and advocate for the CCA program and educate the public.” The town is also required, per the contract, to participate in the bidding and choosing an energy provider for the CCA.
Glenn Weinberg, Joule’s vice president of sales and market development, was supposed to attend the meeting remotely and answer questions from the councilors prior to voting. He did not make an appearance. Town officials at the meeting weren’t sure why he didn’t show. Mr. Weinberg could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Ms. Carvill said she is “1,000% in favor of green energy and things along those lines.” However, she voted against the contract with Joule because she is “trying to be cautious.” She warned against taking a “dive into projects … that might be a great benefit.”
“I’m trying to be cautious. Sometimes things look good and they’re not as good as they look,” she said.
She also pointed to the recent collapse of a Community Choice Aggregation group downstate where 10 municipalities in the Hudson Valley area contracted with Joule last year. That was supposed to have secured the participating ratepayers a lower fixed-rate cost for clean energy with Columbia Utilities until 2024. Columbia ended up going bankrupt about a year into the term, and the ratepayers who participated in the CCA were returned to their prior electricity company, Central Hudson, according to an article on highlandscurrent.com. That means about 25,000 ratepayers who participated in the CCA can now be subject to rising, variable-rate utility bills.
“I think for many people it’s very disruptive if things aren’t stable, the bills they’re used to,” the town supervisor said.
Quoting an earlier communication with Mr. Weinberg, Ms. Carvill said in response to the Columbia fiasco, Joule “requires more financial information from the companies they work with” and are “looking for companies with a good track record.”
“You’ve got to have a way to resolve the stability of the Columbias of the world, otherwise we’ll be in the same boat,” town attorney Francis P. Cappello said.
Mr. Miller, a village of Norwood resident, had several concerns, none of which Joule has addressed, he said.
“It says the town … cannot include people who live in the village of Norwood. They have not reached out to Norwood yet to get them to come aboard. We’ve been excluded it,” according to Mr. Miller.
He said he also wants to know if there are limitations on the businesses that can participate, if Joule has set parameters for size and energy usage.
“(N)obody has really reached out to me and said ‘this is the size you can be,’” he said.
“(The contract with Joule) is very vague. I’ve read this over, read this over, and was told they would get back to me and let me know on that. It seems to fall on deaf ears,” he added. “I think it’s great if it works out … I keep waiting for answers and I never seem to get them.”
Ms. Carvill on Wednesday afternoon said a proposal to form a Community Choice Aggregation consortium with the village of Canton never went anywhere.
“We never got into any talks with Canton about it at all,” the Potsdam town supervisor said. “Sometimes things can get too complicated when you try to coordinate the interests of one and another.”
“We’ll all be on the same page, if they enter into it too,” she added.
Prior to passing the contract with Joule, the three councilors who voted in favor of it noted that if it doesn’t work out the way they envision, they don’t have to renew it after the 18-month term expires. They also suggested entering into the contract may answer board members’ concerns.
“The thing most appealing to me … it is only a term of 18 months,” Councilor Alyssa T. Hardiman said. “We can try it and see how we like it. if we want to keep going with it, if it’s a good thing, we can.”
“Moving ahead will get some questions answered,” Ms. Hardiman added.
“It’s a choice, it’s something that we aren’t being forced to do,” Councilor Lynn Hall said. “Perhaps with more municipal participation, some of those questions Marty or anyone would be asking would be answered.”
“It’s not something we’re committed to for more than 18 months,” she said. “I think people need choices. Right now, we have a monopoly on electricity, and some tiny options.”
