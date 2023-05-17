WATERTOWN – The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association will host a downtown cleanup event Friday afternoon. Volunteers will meet at 2 p.m. at the Masonic Temple on Washington Street.
All volunteers will receive T-shirts, provided by the Whimsical Pig, along with trash bags. Volunteers will be assigned places to clean up. They are asked to bring gloves.
A reception will follow the cleanup at 4 p.m. at Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, 210 Court St.
Hors d’oeuvres, sponsored by BCA Architects & Engineers, will be provided by The Eatery and there will be live music by Tim Greening.
The event is supported by the city and Tunes 92.5/104.5. RSVP on the Downtown Clean-Up Watertown, NY Facebook event page.
