Downtown cleanup event set Friday in Watertown

Watertown’s Public Square, Dec. 17, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN – The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association will host a downtown cleanup event Friday afternoon. Volunteers will meet at 2 p.m. at the Masonic Temple on Washington Street.

All volunteers will receive T-shirts, provided by the Whimsical Pig, along with trash bags. Volunteers will be assigned places to clean up. They are asked to bring gloves.

