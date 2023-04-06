Construction has begun in downtown Watertown on enhancements to the sidewalks and crosswalks near the Gov. Roswell P. Flower monument as a part of the city’s streetscape program funded by the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Work around downtown is expected through the summer, so drivers may want to find alternate routes around downtown.
