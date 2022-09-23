OGDENSBURG — The Department of Public Works will begin laying ice next week at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center to prepare for the winter season.
If the ice installment goes according to plan, the arena will be open for public use on Oct. 7.
The city will be offering a variety of programs and events at the arena this year as well as arena rentals.
“The city will run Public Open Skate, Adult Open Skate, Skate with Santa and a three vs. three Hockey Tournament for age levels Mites, Squirts, Peewee, and Bantams,” recreation director Mackenzie Cole said. “The public may rent ice out for ‘Rock-N-Skates’ fundraisers. All dates and times are to be determined at this time.”
The rental costs for the arena will be the same as last year and depend on whether people are residents or non-residents. Non-prime hours of Monday through Friday before 3 p.m., excluding holidays and school breaks, will be $70 an hour.
Costs for an hour of ice time for residents are $80 and non-residents are $100. Special events such as birthday parties are $95 an hour for residents and $115 for non-residents.
To rent out ice, contact the Dobisky Center at 315-393-1980 and ask for Ms. Cole or email her at mcole@ogdensburg.org.
The city plans to close the arena on March 20. Updates about programs and events can be found on the city’s website and the Ogdensburg Recreation Facebook page.
