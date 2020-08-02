WATERTOWN — Earl and Sandra Nicholson, Northland Estates, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 23. They were married on July 23, 1960, in Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown, with the Rev. Lloyd W. Clarke officiating. Honor attendants were Arthur E. Williams, brother of the bride; and Katherine Lane.
Mr. Nicholson, son of Leonard R. Nicholson and Dorothy L. Adsit Nicholson, was born May 1, 1938, in Glen Park. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1956. He was an avid coin collector, bowler and made many trips to Vernon Downs. Today, he enjoys doing about four or five crossword puzzles a day.
Mr. Nicholson retired from the Watertown Police Department on Feb. 13, 1990, holding the rank of sergeant. Previous employments include the Watertown Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Quick Motors Cadillac-Odsmobile dealer and New York Air Brake.
Mrs. Nicholson, daughter of Arthur C. and Lelia M. Devers Williams, was born Oct. 4, 1941. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1941. She enjoys Bingo, crocheting and her flower gardening above all. She retired from K-Mart in 1962.
Mr. and Mrs. Nicholson are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Among many callings in the church, Mr. Nicholson has served as church organist for more than 30 years.
On Aug. 30, 1988, the couple was sealed together as husband and wife for all eternity in the Washington, D.C. Temple of the Church of Latter-day Saints.
The couple has five children, Deborah A. (Floyd) Jeror, Adams, Catherine E. (Jerome) Sherman, Watertown; Leonard E. (Lisa) Nicholson, Allen, Texas; Howard M. (Lisa) Nicholson, Lexington, Ky.; and Alexander S. Nicholson, Watertown.
