LOWVILLE — Thomas and Audrey Eaves will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 26.
Thomas Eaves and Audrey Thayer were married on Aug. 26, 1950, officiated by the Rev. Oot at the First Methodist Church in Earlville. They spent their honeymoon at Niagara Falls.
Bestman was James Eaves, brother of the groom. Ushers were Bernard Thayer, brother of the bride, Herbert Scott, brother-in-law of the bride, and Dale Palmatier and Charles Clark, both friends of the groom.
Maid of honor was Marjorie Thayer Scott, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Hazel Eaves Bohnert, twin sister of the groom, and Laura Scarlett Burgess, friend of the bride. Sharon Thayer Marris, sister of the bride, was flower girl.
Mr. Eaves is the son of the late John and Olive Eaves and Mrs. Eaves is the daughter of the late Lester and Laura Thayer. They have six children: Tom Jr. (Nancy) Eaves, Jerry Eaves, Mary (Doug) Hanno, Donna (Paul) Rice and Jo-Anne (Steve) O’Brien, all of Lowville, and Judy Eaves (Dan Keefe) of Earlville. They have 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
The couple lived in Sherburne-Earlville area most of their lives. They moved their family to Lowville in 1976 to the dairy farm where they have resided ever since. They have devoted their entire married life to dairy farming and to their family.
Anyone wishing to send anniversary wishes can mail them to Tom and Audrey Eaves, 8794 Number Three Road, Lowville NY 13367.
