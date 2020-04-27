WATERTOWN — Nexstar Broadcasting will host a live virtual Town Hall meeting entitled, “COVID-19: Congressional Town Hall” beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with eight U.S. representatives from upstate New York congressional districts.
The one-hour virtual town hall will feature Rep. Elise Stefanik and other lawmakers, who will address the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across upstate New York.
The virtual Town Hall will be hosted from studios in Albany and bring together more than six million viewers in 49 counties across the state via live television broadcast and livestream video.
The broadcast will air from 7 to 8 p.m., and the livestream will continue until 8:30 p.m. Viewers will be invited to submit questions to the representatives via social media using the hashtag -NYCoronavirus or email questions to News@news10.com.
The broadcast will be hosted by WTEN-TV/WXXA-TV anchor and political affairs reporter Tim Lake and will air exclusively on 15 Nexstar stations across upstate New York, including WWTI-TV (ABC) in Watertown.
Local viewers may also access a livestream of the Town Hall online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar television station.
The Town Hall will open with a recap of the latest developments in the pandemic and posing questions to the representatives. The broadcast will then move to questions submitted by viewers around the state.
