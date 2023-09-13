WATERTOWN— With Labor Day passed and children going back to school, more people are trying to navigate through the city, but they are bumping into roadblocks along the way.
More than a dozen roads in the city are undergoing improvements this week, and road and lane closures have become commonplace.
Patrick Keenan, superintendent of the Department of Public Works, said that an influx of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill signed by President Joseph R. Biden in March 2021, is one reason for the rush of roadwork. The city was allocated about $22 million in ARPA funding.
“The unique thing this year is that we had a lot of the ARPA money come in,” Keenan said.
Some of the stimulus money went to water main replacement projects, which have been one of the city’s main focuses.
“There was pressure to get those projects done; that had an end date,” Keenan said.
He said crews are finishing up the water main work on Barben Avenue and moving onto Holcomb Street next, two streets that receive a fair amount of traffic.
According to Keenan, concrete shortages have also caused delays for a few projects.
As far as present delays go, they can be expected on one of the city’s busiest streets.
“We have another sanitary sewer project going on at Washington Street and Keyes Avenue. That’s going to be back into the Washington Street portion, so there will be delays there for the next couple of weeks,” Keenan said.
On the other side of the city, several paving and bridge projects will continue through the fall. On Tuesday, concrete was poured for the second half of the Court Street Bridge deck, which Keenan said is a big milestone, but there is still lots of work to do. Crews for that project are looking at another month of work.
Work on the Vanduzee Street bridge will continue into November.
One of the biggest projects starting soon will be the milling and paving of Coffeen and North Massey streets, which may coincide with the paving happening on Arsenal Street.
There are several more isolated closures on streets due to paving and water main work. Outer Gotham Street is being paved next Monday and Tuesday, and Mullin and Teneyck streets have water main work being done on them.
