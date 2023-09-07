HOUSEVILLE — To honor 1812 veterans and to celebrate the restoration of the cemetery, an event will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 23, at the Staring Cemetery, Gulf Road.
The Staring Cemetery was once a small community cemetery for residents of the Houseville-Pansy Hill area in the town of Martinsburg. The area is now remote and surrounded by state forest land.
The Martinsburg Historical Society and the town of Martinsburg have restored the cemetery and found two veterans of the War of 1812 laid to rest there.
The public is invited to attend the dedication of this restored cemetery and salute the veterans buried there. Among the names of family members buried there are Staring, Campbell and Houghmaster.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to the celebration.
