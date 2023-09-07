Event to honor veterans at Houseville cemetery

Staring Cemetery

HOUSEVILLE — To honor 1812 veterans and to celebrate the restoration of the cemetery, an event will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 23, at the Staring Cemetery, Gulf Road.

The Staring Cemetery was once a small community cemetery for residents of the Houseville-Pansy Hill area in the town of Martinsburg. The area is now remote and surrounded by state forest land.

