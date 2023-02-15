WATERTOWN — The owner of a condemned building at 661 Factory St. can rent out its apartments once again.
The city code enforcement office on Tuesday released the apartment building after receiving proof of an electrical inspection.
WATERTOWN — The owner of a condemned building at 661 Factory St. can rent out its apartments once again.
The city code enforcement office on Tuesday released the apartment building after receiving proof of an electrical inspection.
About 18 months ago, the Factory Street building brought homelessness in the city to light after city codes condemned the building for a series of violations, sending tenants to the streets and in tents on the property.
Dana Aikins, the code enforcement supervisor, confirmed the apartment building’s three upper floors can be used for apartments once again.
City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III helped building owner Linda Mercer with the issues. She hired his friend Todd DeMar, who retired from the code office a few years ago, to advise her on how to get the building open again.
While the top three floors will be able to be rented, work on correcting issues in the basement has not been completed and that space won’t be rented, Mr. Aikins said.
When the building was condemned in August 2021, dozens of residents were left without any place to stay, so they ended up in a tent city on the property.
The building was condemned for code violations for electrical and plumbing hazards, a fire alarm malfunction, an infestation and feces on walls, which has mostly been resolved over the past year. The electrical repairs were the biggest issue, Mr. Aikins said.
The Jefferson County Department of Social Services plans to have an office in the 661 Factory St. building, as it is planning at 140 High St. when those apartment units reopen after repairs.
Over the summer, homelessness in the city came to the forefront of city and county discussions with people living under the pavilion in the city-owned J.B. Wise parking lot.
A number or local organizations are working on solutions to help the unhoused.
