Faith Fellowship class leaders
WATERTOWN — The academic leaders for the class of 2020 at Faith Fellowship Christian School are Jacob Hopkins, valedictorian; and Joshua Morris, salutatorian.
Mr. Hopkins, son of Donald and Marjorie Hopkins, Watertown, has an academic average of 96. Jacob participated in soccer three of his four years of high school, being named a captain and an All-Star team member during his senior year. He was also a captain of the softball team when he played as a junior. Additionally, he played basketball throughout his entire high school career, as a captain during both his junior and senior years. He was a member of the All-Star softball team as a senior.
Mr. Hopkins also participated in the school Worship Team, as a lead vocalist and guitar player. He assisted with the school’s technology and videography programs.
Mr. Hopkins is a DAR Nominee and a recipient of the Mary and David Stanley Scholarship from Faith Fellowship Christian School. Additionally, he received the state Scholarship for Academic Excellence, the President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence and the Triple “C” Award. He will attend Pensacola (Fla.) Christian College, majoring in cyber security.
Mr. Morris, son of Justin and Meredith Morris, Watertown, has an academic average of 95.3. Mr. Morris played soccer for Faith Fellowship for seven years, being named a captain during his senior year and a part of the All-Star team as well. Mr. Morris could be counted on as the sound tech for the school Worship Team events and at his church.
Mr. Morris was named a National Society of High School Scholar. He is also a recipient of the Mary and David Stanley Scholarship from Faith Fellowship Christian School. He received the state Scholarship for Academic Excellence, the President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence and the Triple “C” Award. Mr. Morris will attend Houghton College for the theology program with a pastoral ministries concentration.
