FORT DRUM — Spc. Justin D. Coleman would be celebrating his 33rd birthday today with his family and friends.
Instead, they will honor the fallen Fort Drum soldier at his grave site in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell near where he grew up.
Under a cloudy summer sky, his father Dean Coleman and fellow Fort Drum soldier Curtis L. Dassau came together Tuesday morning to honor him at the 10th Mountain Division Annual Remembrance Ceremony.
“You know, tomorrow is his birthday,” he told a reporter after looking at a bronze plaque that bears his son’s name at Fort Drum’s Memorial Park.
Mr. Coleman also was joined by other Gold Star families at the ceremony.
Deployed to Afghanistan, Spc. Coleman, who grew up in Spring Hill, Florida, was just a few weeks short of his 21st birthday when he died on July 24, 2009, in Barge Matal, an out-of-the-way outer post in Nuristan Province.
Spc. Coleman — who was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team — died of wounds suffered when enemy forces attacked his unit with small arms and rocket-propelled grenade fires.
“I remember his last message that they were doing good,” his father said.
During the 20-minute ceremony, Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, Fort Drum’s deputy commanding general of operations, mentioned Spc. Coleman by name during his remarks before 10th Mountain Division leaders, several dozen soldiers and local dignitaries.
Gen. Curl said he met Mr. Coleman at a similar ceremony at Fort Benning in Georgia last year and had dinner with him and the soldier’s family on Monday night.
Mr. Coleman has attended every Remembrance Day Ceremony since his son’s death.
“I’ve got to honor him and honor his memories and how they were,” he said.
Spc. Coleman’s father described his son as a soldier who got into a little trouble with Afghan elders for giving candy to children.
“He was an honorable young man,” Mr. Coleman said.
It was the first time that Mr. Dassau, a retired Fort Drum staff sergeant, came to remember his friend and comrade. They fought together at the small outpost.
It was “surreal” for him to be back at Fort Drum to honor his friend, he said.
“He did everything he could for all of us,” he said. “We always had his ear.”
Mr. Dassau, who wore a bright red T-shirt with a photo of his friend on the front and the brigade that he was assigned, made sure to stop at the brick pavers that lead to the Fallen Warrior Monument to find the brick paver with his friend’s name on it.
During his deployment, Mr. Dassau got to know several other fallen soldiers whose names are on brick pavers. He looked for each of them as he walked slowly along the pathway with Mr. Coleman at his side.
Now 47, the retired 10th Mountain Division soldier, who served at Fort Drum for five years, is the founder and president of a veterans nonprofit organization, the War Frog Foundation in Michigan.
The group is designed to connect veterans with the outdoors, help veterans bond with children and focuses on preserving the environment.
Of the 2,465 Americans who died in Afghanistan, 180 soldiers were members of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, Gen. Curl said. Another 320 Fort Drum soldiers died in Iraq.
It’s important to honor Gold Star families whose loved ones gave their ultimate sacrifice, Gen. Curl said.
“It’s great to meet and visit with Gold Star families,” he said.
Senior leaders placed wreaths at the base of the Military Mountaineers Monument and underneath the memorial plaques along Heroes Walk.
The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute, and the playing of “Amazing Grace” and “Taps” by the 10th Mountain Division Band.
