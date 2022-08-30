FORT DRUM — Spc. Justin D. Coleman would be celebrating his 33rd birthday today with his family and friends.

Instead, they will honor the fallen Fort Drum soldier at his grave site in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell near where he grew up.

Families remember their fallen soldiers at Fort Drum

Retired Staff Sgt. Curtis L. Dassau points at a brick paver in Memorial Park with the name of his friend, Spc. Justin D. Coleman, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. Provided photo
Families remember their fallen soldiers at Fort Drum

A brick paver in Memorial Park with the name of Spc. Justin D. Coleman, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. Provided photo
Families remember their fallen soldiers at Fort Drum

Members of the Fort Drum community join Gold Star families Tuesday for the annual Remembrance Ceremony at Memorial Park to honor the sacrifices made by 10th Mountain Division soldiers who died in service of the nation. Mike Strasser/Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs
