DEXTER — James MC Jobson-Wagar, a 21-year-old known by his family as a man who would drop anything to help others, became an organ donor when the utility vehicle he was driving crashed earlier this month.
Mr. Jobson-Wagar, a 2019 General Brown Central School graduate, was operating a side-by-side UTV Sept. 4 on Worth Road in the town of Montague in Lewis County when the machine crashed. State police said at the time that the UTV had left the road and struck a tree. They also said he wasn’t wearing a helmet.
His brother, Nathan Jobson, and his family rushed to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse on Sunday, where his brother was airlifted. Medical staff at the hospital briefed the family on what would be an unlikely recovery for their brother and son. Then the conversation of donating his organs came up. They knew Mr. Jobson-Wagar would want to donate his organs, but doing such a thing is more complicated than just listing it on a driver’s license. They were going through a sudden tragedy, and to donate all of his organs would have kept their loved one in that state at the hospital.
“The thing they don’t tell you is that if you donate all of them, it takes time,” Mr. Jobson said. “We would have had to keep him in that state overnight again and through the next day. For the good of humanity that would have been an awesome thing, but for the tragedy we’ve gone through and the mental capacity, we said we want to do this, and we know he would want to as well.”
As a result, Mr. Jobson-Wagar’s kidneys would be donated to a person in need. And he died the next day. It sent a shock wave through the Dexter community, resulting in a GoFundMe account raising more than $10,000 in less than a week. His funeral was Monday, and the funeral home said they hadn’t seen that many people in the cemetery in 30 years.
To Mr. Jobson, it showed the impact his brother had on the world at just 21 years old.
“Part of the reason I do love home even though I don’t live at home, is the community aspect of it,” Mr. Jobson said. “You combine that with the activities my brother did and you combine that with the type of person he was, I guess it’s not that surprising. But as a family, no one expects something like this.”
Mr. Jobson-Wagar was adopted by Mr. Jobson’s parents, Melody and Michael Wagar. He entered the Wagar family through foster care. Mr. Jobson was an only child, and when he left for college, his parents started caring for kids in the 8- to 10-year-old range, always with the goal of reuniting the children with their families.
He remembers the first time he spoke with his mother about Mr. Jobson-Wagar. He was in college, and his mother called him about a baby being offered to her through foster care. Caring for babies wasn’t what she usually did.
“I said ‘You know what, I trust you. If you want to do it, by all means go ahead and do that. I support you,’” Mr. Jobson said. “And she said ‘OK, good … because he’s in the back seat.’ That was my first experience with my brother.”
Mr. Jobson-Wagar would eventually get adopted, and the two brothers became best friends. They shared a love of lacrosse, and Mr. Jobson admired how his little brother lived without fear.
“He lived life how he wanted,” his brother said. “He never asked for anything. He was the type to help you and not say ‘Hey, man, get me next time.’”
And after his brother died, messages of support came flooding in. He couldn’t keep up with all of the support. He did take note of one theme he saw on social media of his brother almost like he was always partying. That’s not who his brother was, he said. He was a heavy equipment operator at King’s Quarry in Adams and was always working.
“He was in bed at 8:30,” Mr. Jobson said. “He was up by 4:30 in the morning. He lived at home. My parents know. Whenever I was there, he was in bed a lot of times I would come and visit.”
He said his brother didn’t talk about random acts of kindness — he just did them. He said his mother would be up late at night when Mr. Jobson-Wagar would come running into the kitchen to grab his keys and leave. He would say that someone needed a ride or that they were broken down. Those instances happened frequently, Mr. Jobson said.
“I think that’s why he had so much support,” his brother said.
He was a lover of the outdoors, hunting, fishing and anything that went fast. Even at 6 years old, Mr. Jobson said his brother was removing wheels from his wagon and putting them back on. He grew up and had finally found a job he loved, and now his family is coping with his loss. Mr. Jobson said, lately, mornings have been the worst.
“I think for anybody, if you wake up, nine times out ten you’re alone,” he said. “Whether you have a significant other next to you or whether there is anyone in the building, when you wake up in that very moment you’re alone. The first thing you do is you gather thought, and the first thought that runs through your head is this doesn’t feel right.”
And then the day starts and he tries to do some normal things before trying to talk with his family and friends.
“You can maybe talk to some people about it and start to grieve about it at night and try to eat at some point,” he said. “And then do everything you can do to make yourself exhausted so when you sleep you don’t have to think about anything.”
The GoFundMe for Mr. Jobson-Wagar’s funeral expenses can be found at wdt.me/WagarFund. Any additional funds raised will go to his 1-year-old son, Kade.
