For the second year, Lowville Academy FFA Club asked residents of the school district to decorate their tractor or other equipment festive, including lawn mowers, with holiday lights. There were 11 entries in this year’s Tractor Lighting Contest with the tractor, pictured here, at Silvery Falls Farm — Dallen Farney and family — receiving the most likes through the online voting. ‘We were very excited to host this community event again this year and look forward to hosting again,’ said FFA advisor Melvin Phelps. ‘The Farney Family was presented a plaque for winning and their name will join Ken Jones (2021 winner) on a plaque that will displayed at kept at Lowville Academy.’ Photo provided
