Ag Trivia Challenge deemed a ‘huge success’

Hosted by local agriculture advisory boards, the seventh annual Lewis County Ag Trivia Challenge was held April 1 at Lowville Academy and Central School with 20 teams participating. ‘The evening was a huge success and we raised over $12,000 for the evening,’ said Melvin Phelps Lowville FFA Advisor. The funds will be divided among the FFA chapters at Lowville, Beaver River, South Lewis and Harrisville schools. Proving their general knowledge and agricultural expertise, the Lewis County Farm Bureau Team claimed the traveling plaque. Team members included, from left, Barry Widrick , John Wagner, Shayna Laribee, Kaitlyn Widrick, Caleb Metzler, Marc Laribee and Tina Laribee. Photo provided
