NEW BREMEN — A midday house fire on Route 812 just south of Croghan left one firefighter injured after suddenly rekindling at about 3 p.m.
The Croghan Fire Department was dispatched to the fully involved fire just before noon after the owner called 911.
Upon arrival, firefighters found flames shooting out of the home at 9217 Route 812, diagonal from the intersection with Black Creek Road before Brewery Road.
Although the fire appeared to be out by 1:30 p.m. and some fire departments returned to service in case other calls came in, Croghan Fire Chief Steven Monnat said he, his crew and others remained on site and began inspecting to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.
Firefighters were able to access the basement, where the blaze began, to ensure the fire was out.
“We didn’t have anybody inside there for a long time because the floors were all unstable (from water damage),” said the chief, “But there was a void under the attic floor about two, two and a half feet, and it (the fire) just blew out of there.”
When that happened, one firefighter was injured with neck burns and transported to the hospital.
Mr. Monnat said the injury was not serious and that the firefighter was expected to be fine.
The homeowner informed Mr. Monnat that there were firearms and ammunition inside, but the chief said while it was good the homeowner let dispatch and him know about their presence, there was no greater risk to firefighters because of their presence. “There just would have been a pop (if fire reached them),” the chief said.
There were also a few small pets in the home that could not be rescued and died in the blaze.
Route 812 was closed near the house for about two hours and had one lane reopened for about 45 minutes when the fire again gained momentum and traffic was again rerouted onto Black Creek and Brewery roads.
While firefighters continued to shoot water into the building while thick gray smoke billowed from under the roof and out the attic windows, the county track hoe was en route to demolish the structure and smother any chance of additional fire. It arrived by about 4 p.m.
Mr. Monnat said mutual aid from neighboring fire companies in Beaver Falls and New Bremen were dispatched and at the height of the fire, there were between 50 and 60 volunteer firefighters battling the blaze, including 22 from the Croghan department. “We’re really lucky here,” he said. “We all work very well together in this area — really all over Lewis County.
The home, now completely destroyed, is owned by Shawn Schwendy and Nancy De Los Santos who were provided assistance by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the official fire report from Lewis County Emergency Services.
