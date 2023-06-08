WEST CARTHAGE — It was a busy weekend in the village as the West Carthage Fire Department hosted the annual Northern New York Volunteer Fireman’s Association convention.

The convention is an opportunity for firefighters from throughout the north country, from just north of Albany to the tip of the state, to gather.

West Carthage event highlights, celebrates NNY fire services

Braeden Lummel, center, of the Paul Smiths Gabriels Fire Department, was presented with the Firefighter of the Year award. He is pictured with his fire chief Tom Tucker, left, and Bruce Buckingham, past president and chair of the awards committee. Amanda Gump/West Carthage Fire Department
Bagpiper Jeff Forsythe led a procession into Calvary Assembly of God for the Memorial Service for Deceased Members. Amanda Gump/West Carthage Fire Department
The Carthage Central High School Marching Band participated in the fire convention parade. Amanda Gump/West Carthage Fire Department
