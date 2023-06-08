WEST CARTHAGE — It was a busy weekend in the village as the West Carthage Fire Department hosted the annual Northern New York Volunteer Fireman’s Association convention.
The convention is an opportunity for firefighters from throughout the north country, from just north of Albany to the tip of the state, to gather.
The three-day event, June 1 to 3, began with a golf tournament for the firefighters at Cedars Golf Course, Lowville. With 11 under par, Croghan’s Best with team captain Lee Knight along with Rich Knight, Larry Kieffer and Richard Denning, won the tourney. In second place was Theresa Fire and in third was Star Lake Rescue. Last place trophy went to West Carthage 2.
Firefighters and auxiliary members had meetings Friday morning followed by lunch and a memorial service at Calvary Assembly of God.
During the firefighters’ meeting, Brian Smith of New Bremen was elected president of the Northern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Association. Mark Watson, Madrid, and Adam Smith, West Carthage, were elected as vice president, Dennis Eickoff, Colton, secretary, and Laurie Hance, Hannawa Falls, as treasurer. The association chose to have its September meeting in Colton and the January meeting in Long Lake. No decision was made on the host for the 2024 convention. Training sessions were set for August at West Potsdam and September at Old Forge. It was announced that Believe NNY has handled more than 80 cases since 2016 to aid firefighters with cancer related problems.
In addition, young people in the fire service training was discussed.
A solemn memorial service was held to honor deceased firefighters and members of fire department auxiliaries.
To open the memorial ceremony bagpiper Jeff Forsythe led a procession of chaplains, fire officials and firefighters into the church. During the ceremony, the Firefighter of the Year was honored along with a new award for the Junior Firefighter of the Year.
Larry Hall, a member of the selection committee for the two awards, said Firefighter of the Year honoree Braeden Lummel of the Paul Smiths Gabriels Fire Department was chosen due to a life-saving rescue.
Mr. Hall said Mr. Lummel rescued an “individual from a vehicle that had gone off the road, down an embankment and into the woods. He spotted the tracks in the snow and followed them, thinking someone was in trouble. The good part about this save is that the driver had intentionally driven off the road, and since Braeden got him out he has been in contact with him thanking him over and over.”
The inaugural Junior/RAM (Restricted Active Member) Firefighter of the Year award went to Paul Bailey Jr. of the West Carthage Fire Department.
Mr. Hall said he nominated Mr. Bailey but abstained from voting.
The nominator said the young firefighter took action to prevent damage to a Vincent Street house and to get the owner to safety prior to calling 911. After calling to report smoke coming from the eaves of the house, he ran to the fire station. There he donned his turnout gear, opened the bay doors and started the trucks before the firefighters arrived at the station.
“Because of his actions the property damage was held to a minimum instead of a total loss,” said Mr. Hall. “He was at the right place at the right time.”
Mr. Hall said he is working with the state fire association to implement the same award on a statewide basis to recognize young people in fire service training.
“I have been suggesting this award for the past two to three years on a local and statewide basis,” Mr. Hall said. “Now, we have it in the north country, now to get FASNY to go along with it. Let’s honor the future of the fire service.”
Five high school seniors were awarded Northern New York Scholarships, which go to children or grandchildren of members of the Northern New York association who are pursuing studies for a fire-related occupation or community service job. Receiving scholarships were Natalie Monnatt of the Croghan Fire Department, Skyler Steiner, New Bremen; Cassandra Van Brocklin, Alexandria Bay; Mason Vincent, Pierrepoint; Natalie Warner, Colton, and Grace Rowsom, Lowville, alternate.
The Rev. Canon Samuel Lundy of Copenhagen was the officiate for the annual memorial service for deceased members.
Father Christopher C. Carrara delivered the memorial message, talking about how items around homes and fire stations remind us of our parents and their influence in our lives. Likewise the photos of deceased firefighters are reminders of their lives and actions and their willingness to lead and teach younger firefighters, and can become sacred objects to fellow firefighters.
As each name of a firefighters or auxiliary member who died in the past year was read, a bell tolled and lights on a Maltese cross were extinguished.
On Friday night there was a double-elimination cornhole tournament. Starting with 26 two-person teams, the tourney went on until after dark with the team of Skylar Rebb and Kayden Paquette winning with Shane Rebb and Matt Rebb placing second.
Activities during the day on Saturday included a junior firefighters training session, a Memory Lane Cruise-in and craft show with music by Fire & Ice DJs. Then in the evening were a parade and a dance.
West Carthage Fire Department member David Paquette, state fire instructor Paul Becker and Brian Quinn from Jerome Fire Equipment conducted the training. The youths were given demonstrations and some hands on training in forcible entry, auto extraction and vehicle stabilization.
The parade, which started in Carthage and concluded at the West Carthage Fire Department, included representation from more than 16 fire departments. According to Jerry Flanders, one of the association’s parade judges, winners of the parade included Class A with music, West Carthage marching with the Norwood Firemen’s Band; Class A without music, Lowville Fire Department; Class B without music, Potsdam, first; and New Bremen, second. Lowville Auxiliary won the auxiliary prize.
Following the parade a dance was held at the West Carthage Fire Department with music by Tough Luck.
“The weekend went well,” said West Carthage Fire Chief Peter Crump Jr. “There was a decent turnout from firefighters and the community. Thanks to all who helped to make it a great weekend.”
Mr. Hall, who is also affiliated with the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, said overall the convention was a success. However, he was disappointed with participation in the parade.
“We had 20 units, where in the past there would have been twice that with most of them marching instead of just a truck in the line of march,” he said.
Father Christopher C. Carrara delivered the message during the Memorial Service for Deceased Members. Amanda Gump/West Carthage Fire Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.