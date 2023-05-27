WEST CARTHAGE — The West Carthage Volunteer Fire Department will host the annual Northern New York Volunteer Fireman’s Association convention with fire departments from throughout the north country, from just north of Albany to the tip of the state, expected to attend.
The three-day event, June 1 to 3, includes times of fun, friendly completion, remembrance and honor for the firefighters with a mixture of events for firefighters and those open to the public.
The convention kicks off with a golf tournament for the firefighters on Thursday at Cedars Golf Course, Lowville.
Friday starts out with a meeting for the firefighters and auxiliary members to discuss proposed legislation with representatives of state legislators and representatives of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York – FASNY.
A spaghetti lunch will be served beginning at 11 a.m. at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 10 Martin Road, to benefit the church. Cost is $10 per person, paid at the door.
A memorial service to honor deceased firefighters and members of fire department auxiliaries will follow at 1 p.m. The Fireman of the Year will be announced in conjunction with the ceremony, which is open to the public.
There will be a Cornhole Tournament at 6 p.m. Friday for two-person teams with a $40 entry fee per team with a 40-team limit. The double elimination tourney, held at the fire station, 61 High St., will pay cash prizes for the top three teams. The event is open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
On Saturday morning, there will be a youth training session for Junior Firefighters from any departments in the area. Turnout gear is mandatory. Departments sending youth firefighters are asked to email from the West Carthage Fire Department at westcarthagefire49@gmail.com to confirm attendance.
“Firefighters of all ages may attend, but it is geared to give the youth a great learning opportunity as they grow in their service within their departments,” a West Carthage Fire Department spokesperson said.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a craft show at Station 1 on High Street and a car show in the Price Chopper parking lot. A food truck will be available at the car show.
On Saturday, there will be a parade starting with line up in Carthage at 4 p.m. The parade, beginning at 6 p.m., will progress down State Street and across the bridge onto Bridge Street, West Carthage, turn up Potter Street and end at the station at 61 High St.
After the parade, there will a dance from 8 to 11 p.m. with music by the band Tough Luck at Station 1. The event includes a beer garden and food and beverages for purchase.
“We are excited to be able to host the 127th Annual NNYVFA Convention this year and look forward to the great turnout of both area fire departments and the public in support of this great event to recognize the men and women of the fire service,” said the department Chief Peter Crump Jr.
