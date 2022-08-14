Firefighters from three departments in Lewis County train Wednesday at the county human services building on Outer Stowe Street in Lowville. The building will be gutted to the studs and fully renovated over the next year. Provided photo
Firefighters from three departments in Lewis County experience “real life” interior training Wednesday at the county human services building on Outer Stowe Street in Lowville. They searched for “victims” in full turnout gear and air packs with their masks blackened to simulate searching in heavy smoke with no visibility. Pre-renovation demolition to gut the building to the studs started on Monday with pulling down the ceiling tiles. Provided photo
LOWVILLE — Firefighters from three departments in Lewis County took part in some intensive skills training Wednesday in the county human services building on Outer Stowe Street before interior demolition work is in full swing.
County departments moved out of the Outer Stowe Street building last week to their temporary offices in the old Glenfield Elementary School building for the duration of the renovations.
As he had been warned earlier in the year by county officials, Lowville Fire Chief Joseph Austin had a limited window to set up and run an interior firefighting training session. He got the call on Tuesday and organized the 2½ hour drill session for the next evening.
“Any time I can get my hands on a building that’s going to be torn down, I like to … because then we can do whatever we want without risking any damage,” Mr. Austin said.
He alerted fire chiefs, and eight interior firefighters — four from the Lowville department, three from the Glenfield team and one from Copenhagen — showed up to participate in the training and about 10 others were there to help set up each round of training — referred to as “evolutions” — and monitor safety.
The trainees each took part in three types of exercises while wearing their full turnout gear and air packs with full face masks.
Mr. Austin said in the first evolution, the face masks were blacked out so the trainees had to search blindly — as they would in thick smoke — for “victims” played by mannequins placed throughout the building.
“None of (the firefighters) had been in the building to the point where they would have known where they were going so they had to really search for ‘victims,’” Mr. Austin said.
In the second training evolution, the firefighters practiced moving a “fully charged” hose through the building, combating the challenges created when the hose is full of water instead of empty — there’s extra weight and the full hose doesn’t bend as easily and often gets kinked on corners.
“In an actual fire situation, we charge all the hoses before we enter a building so we’re pulling around charged hose lines in any building we’re actually active in, but again, but when we’re (training) in the hospital or the school or something like that, we can’t charge it because we risk water damage and we don’t want to take that risk,” the chief said.
During the third evolution the trainees used their tools to hack through walls and move from room to room without using doors, moving backward, oxygen tanks first, through the holes in order to get out of the building in a way that would not be possible if damage to the training site was a concern.
“Any time people are bringing down or gutting a building, I’d love to use it,” Mr. Austin said.
There have only been two opportunities in the four years he has been leading the department — a house a few years ago and an upper apartment in a housing complex in 2019 — to provide this type of “real life” training.
Any residential or commercial building owners who plan to gut or tear down their buildings can contact their local fire chief to offer these kinds of enhanced training opportunities.
