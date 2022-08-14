LOWVILLE — Firefighters from three departments in Lewis County took part in some intensive skills training Wednesday in the county human services building on Outer Stowe Street before interior demolition work is in full swing.

County departments moved out of the Outer Stowe Street building last week to their temporary offices in the old Glenfield Elementary School building for the duration of the renovations.

Lewis County firefighters get enhanced training

Firefighters from three departments in Lewis County experience “real life” interior training Wednesday at the county human services building on Outer Stowe Street in Lowville. They searched for “victims” in full turnout gear and air packs with their masks blackened to simulate searching in heavy smoke with no visibility. Provided photo
Lewis County firefighters get enhanced training

Firefighters from three departments in Lewis County experience “real life” interior training Wednesday at the county human services building on Outer Stowe Street in Lowville. They searched for “victims” in full turnout gear and air packs with their masks blackened to simulate searching in heavy smoke with no visibility. Provided photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.