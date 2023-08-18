BRIER HILL — Last Saturday, firefighters and EMS personnel from across St. Lawrence County met at the Brier Hill Fire Station to learn the proper methods and hazards when attempting a grain bin rescue using the GIS Res-Q-Tube.
Instructor Brian Freese, from the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), said “although grain bin accidents occur at a low frequency rate they are of a high risk to rescue personnel with a high fatality rate for those trapped.”
The training provides basic knowledge to keep rescuers safe while conducting these operations. The 272 training sessions provided by NECAS have resulted in 35 reported rescues.
The GIS Res-Q-Tube system consists of four metal panels and an enclosed auger. When latched together the panels form a round tube that can be lowered into the bin surrounding the trapped victim. An auger powered by an electric drill, is pushed into the grain next to the victim. When activated the auger pumps the grain out from around the victim lowering the level of the grain in the tube enough the free the trapped person.
The day concluded with firefighters using the circular rescue saw to cut an actual grain bin panel opening that would facilitate removal of grain from a grain bin silo in an actual emergency.
Brier Hill Fire Chief Shawn Macaulay said “the training was funded by the St. Lawrence Country Office of Emergency Services and the GIS Res-Q-Tube was purchased with funds provided by the towns of Oswegatchie and Morristown.”
Personnel from Brier Hill, Hammond, Morristown, Heuvelton, Rensselaer Falls, Norwood, Star Lake, the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services and local farmers attended the training.
