Flag donated to market

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 and Auxiliary in Carthage recently donated a POW/MIA flag to the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce to be hung at the Carthage Farmers Market pavilion next to the American flag the VFW previously donated. Participating in the presentation were from left, Deana “DeeDee” Guyette, VFW Auxiliary president; Lorna Swan, VFW Auxiliary Americanism chair, Justina Jarrad, chamber executive director and market manager; and Michael Booth, VFW commander.
