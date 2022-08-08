Flag retirement ceremony held

When the United States flag becomes worn, torn, faded or badly soiled, the old flag should be ‘retired’ with the respect. The traditional method of retirement is to incinerate the flag. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1629 held a flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day, July 14. Auxiliary and post members, from left, Auxiliary Chaplain Elsie Keefer, Post Junior Vice Commander Peter McLane and Auxiliary member Dan Ortlieb are a part of the ceremony. Photo provided
