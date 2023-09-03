POTSDAM — Float Fest, an annual event in Potsdam, transformed the tranquil Raquette River into a vibrant waterway of celebration on the first Saturday of September. Hundreds of college revelers gathered for this unique experience, armed with colorful inflatables. Laughter and excitement filled the air as friends and classmates embarked on a leisurely journey down the winding river.
Float Fest has become a symbol for the student community, building camaraderie and forging friendships. As the summer season transitioned into fall, this lively river-floating extravaganza marked the perfect way for students to bid farewell to summer and embrace the new academic year ahead.
