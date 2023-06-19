MALONE — Community members gathered at the Youth and Senior Citizen Pond for a memorial ceremony hosted by Hospice of the North Country last week.
Starting at the Rec Park in 2021, the Light up the Lake event has been held at Youth and Senior Citizen Pond for the past two years.
Nicole LaClair, bereavement coordinator and director of volunteers at Hospice of the North Country, welcomed everyone to the evening’s ceremony.
“This is our light up the lake, tonight we are going to honor those that have passed,” LaClair said, “Obviously people here are not just from hospice. Some of us are from hospice and some of us are just people in the community who have lost a loved one.”
As part of the ceremony, those in attendance released floating lotus flowers onto the water.
“We just want to make this place a little bit better, and if we can do that one floating flower at a time, we shall,” LaClair said.
