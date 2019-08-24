The Friends of Flower Memorial Library are seeking donations for their annual fall book sale, which will begin Oct. 26 and run for 12 days.
Book donation guidelines:
n All donations should be delivered to the library in boxes. (No bags please.) Boxes should be marked “ANNUAL BOOK SALE.”
n Hardcover and paperback fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks in clean and gently used condition will be accepted. (No VHS tapes, audio cassettes, or records are needed.)
n No textbooks, encyclopedias, reference books, magazines and Reader’s Digest condensed books will be accepted. There is little demand for these items at the sale.
Contributions may be left at the library, 229 Washington St., Watertown, Monday through Fridaybetween 8a.m. and 3 p.m. Donations are not accepted on the weekends.
For further information, call the library at 315-785-7705.
