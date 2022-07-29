WATERTOWN — The City Council will decide on Monday night to spend another $4,300 to find out the cost of replacing the Flynn pool and bathhouse at North Elementary School.
Earlier this month, council members Patrick J. Hickey, Cliff G. Olney III and Lisa A. Ruggiero agreed to pursue replacing the Flynn pool.
They instructed city staff that they want to extend a $13,800 contract with C&S Companies, the Syracuse engineering firm that the city retained to do a study, to provide further design options.
The additional work would determine the cost of two options for the pool replacement.
The three council members want cost estimates for a pool similar to the Thompson Park pool and with a rectangle pool with zero-grade entry.
They also want to find out the cost for a small splash pad.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce oppose the project.
In other business, council members will be asked to consider whether to rename the football field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds after Red and Black head coach George Ashcraft.
Council members meet at 7 p.m. Monday on the third floor of Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St.
