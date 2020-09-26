‘Focus on the Cape’ winners announced

“Focus on the Cape” amateur photo contest winners have been chosen. Pictured, from left, top row, are “Tibbetts Point Sunset,” by Dick Brown, Belforte, Pa., first place; and “Jumping in to Summer,” by David Reid, Cape Vincent, second place; and bottom row, “Family Togetherness,” by Phil White, Cape Vincent and Hamlin, third place; and “COVID Sad,” by Phil White, Cape Vincent and Hamlin, People’s Choice Award. Submitted photo