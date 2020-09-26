‘Focus on the Cape’ winners announced

“Focus on the Cape” amateur photo contest winners have been chosen. Pictured, from left, top row, are “Tibbetts Point Sunset,” by Dick Brown, Belforte, Pa., first place; and “Jumping in to Summer,” by David Reid, Cape Vincent, second place; and bottom row, “Family Togetherness,” by Phil White, Cape Vincent and Hamlin, third place; and “COVID Sad,” by Phil White, Cape Vincent and Hamlin, People’s Choice Award. Submitted photo

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.