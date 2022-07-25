WATERTOWN — Laughter echoed throughout the third floor of Maggie’s on the River Friday night as former members of the 3/14 Infantry “Golden Dragons” began to gather together for a weekend reunion.

While Friday was a more laid back social gathering and much of Saturday was the same, the weekend wasn’t all fun and games. During the more formal reunion event Saturday at American Legion Post 61, the names of the unit’s fallen were read one at a time, and those gathered later toasted to their memories.

Members of the Golden Dragons, including Matthew Rovnan, center, chat during Friday’s reunion at Maggie’s on the River ahead of Saturday’s more formal reunion. Photo courtesy of HotShot Photography
A memorial for the fallen at Saturday’s reunion. Photo courtesy of HotShot Photography
Golden Dragons Matthew Rovnan and Marlo Grandy hug during Friday’s reunion at Maggie’s on the River in Watertown. Photo courtesy of HotShot Photography
Past soldiers from the 3/14 Infantry Golden Dragons gather for a group photo during Saturday’s reunion in Watertown. Photo courtesy of HotShot Photography
Members of the Golden Dragons sit and chat during Friday’s reunion at Maggie’s on the River ahead of Saturday’s more formal reunion. Photo courtesy of HotShot Photography
