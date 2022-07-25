WATERTOWN — Laughter echoed throughout the third floor of Maggie’s on the River Friday night as former members of the 3/14 Infantry “Golden Dragons” began to gather together for a weekend reunion.
While Friday was a more laid back social gathering and much of Saturday was the same, the weekend wasn’t all fun and games. During the more formal reunion event Saturday at American Legion Post 61, the names of the unit’s fallen were read one at a time, and those gathered later toasted to their memories.
Many in the unit have kept in touch over the years on social media, but some haven’t physically seen each other since they were on active duty between 1988 and 1996. This is the second large reunion the unit has done since their Army days. The first was held in Nashville in 2018. Another reunion had been in the works a few years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a swift stop to it. This time, reunion planners chose the area around Fort Drum so they could get back to their roots and see how the base has changed. After basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, the soldiers were sent to Fort Drum for their initial enlistments.
“It’s warming to see these guys and walk among them again,” said Jim Nottingham, who was active from 1991 to 1996 and finished as an E-5. “You always see that, ‘I’m not a hero, but I walk among some,’ and these are them.”
Mr. Nottingham has hosted Golden Dragons at his home in Oklahoma, and said every Golden Dragon is welcome at his home. Being back on Drum, he said, is really meaningful.
“Honestly, we didn’t care about it back then, and now it has become such a huge part of our life,” he said. “Any guy here you can walk into his garage and he’s gonna have a 10th Mountain sign. Some of the guys that have served in multiple units, homefield was 10th Mountain, it was some of the best and worst moments of our lives.”
Mr. Nottingham said that if it weren’t for Carlton Cooper organizing things, the reunion this weekend and the previous one in Nashville may never have happened.
Having served four years, Mr. Cooper left the Army as an E-4. Since then, he has worked in the construction industry, in sales and has helped out with veteran fundraisers. He said planning reunions for his unit is a no-brainer because these are his guys, and that coming to the Fort Drum was special because most of them met each other in the area. He said that many, himself included, were part of what was called a cohort unit, which completes basic training together and serves their initial enlistments together. That bonded them for life.
After dinner Saturday, the Golden Dragons got a donation from Mr. Cooper’s friends at 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits. The friends sent bottles of bourbon and whiskey for the reunion. The Dragons did a couple rounds of shots and toasted their drinks while they hung out chatting and looking at pictures. Sunday morning, Mr. Cooper said about 10 people got together at Cracker Barrel for a farewell before heading home.
“We made sure everyone knew we’re gonna plan to do another one in two years,” Mr. Cooper said. “We’re going to take everybody’s input and come up with some choices for the next one, and we’re gonna try to stick to every two years so that we can still get together and make sure we’re checking in on each other, seeing what’s going on. I’m gonna do my best to locate more of our fellow members, which has been a hard thing to do with people that have slipped away from social media, or don’t do any of that whatsoever. Locating people has been a difficult task, because I know there’s at least another 150 guys minimum that we could have at least informed about these events.”
He said about 56 people attended the reunion this weekend.
For those who weren’t part of the cohort and joined another way, like Marlo Grandy and Matthew Rovnan, they ended up being just as close to their brothers, proud to have served alongside them in the unit.
Mr. Grandy served from 1989 to 1993, and was at Fort Drum from 1991 to 1993, when he left at the rank of specialist, E-4. With Drum as his last duty station, he now lives in Syracuse. After working on the railroad for 20 years, he is now a school bus driver.
“It’s one thing to chat with them on Facebook, it’s another thing to get to chat with them face-to-face,” he said. “With some of them, the conversation carries on right where it left off 30 years ago.”
That sentiment was echoed by Mr. Rovnan, who among those gathered for the reunion, spent the most time with the 10th Mountain Division.
“These guys are family to me,” Mr. Rovnan said. “Marlo and I came to the unit under different circumstances, but it doesn’t matter that we were kind of outsiders because we humped the same hills, we sweat, we bled, we cried and we laughed together. We shivered in the Fort Drum winters together and sweltered and fought off the mosquitoes in the Fort Drum summers. Those kinds of things bind you together.”
While there was a smaller crowd at Maggie’s Friday, the group on the third floor was full of energy. On base, the unit recently purchased a paver near the monument at the new headquarters representing the “Golden Dragons,” so those who visited the base could finally see it in person.
In the evening, the unit gathered at the American Legion, where photos of various deployments or barracks at different bases were displayed in the background. Golden Dragons received gift bags with T-shirts, hats and special surprises like flags that Mr. Cooper had created and stars from other flags that have flown.
A Fort Drum chaplain said a prayer for the fallen as well as for those gathered Saturday. During the roll call for the fallen service members, a video displayed pictures and a bell tolled for each of the 42 names read. The list included those who died in combat as well as those who took their own lives.
“A lot of these guys stayed in, they saw combat in places like Afghanistan, and PTSD is a big deal; it takes a lot of veterans,” said Golden Dragon Miguel Roman. “These things that we do like this reunion here help so much. This has helped a lot of the guys, these mini reunions throughout the years, because I’ve heard that they said stuff like, ‘If it wasn’t for that last year get-together we had, (I wouldn’t be here).’”
Mr. Roman, from Chicago, said that after joining the Army, he learned how to fish as well as how to bring down a deer, skin it and cook it. He noted that the Army no longer does cohort units, which he believes to be a mistake.
“We really bonded, we went to each other’s weddings, we were best men,” he said. “There’s something special when you take a bunch of young boys and you put them all together and you train them till you break them, but then you build them up. We cried on each other’s shoulder when our girlfriend left us or one of our parents passed away while we were serving — we were there for each other. We saw the best and the worst in each other.”
He said those who joined from 18 to 20 years old were stepping into manhood, with the motto, “What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.” Mr. Roman said that he, like many others in the unit, will host his brothers when they’re passing through town either for a quick visit or a stay because they’re his family.
Mr. Rovnan, who was with the unit for about 5½ years, arrived as a corporal and left as a staff sergeant. After Fort Drum, he went to Fort Benning to be a drill instructor for his last assignment. He now lives with wife in Pennsylvania, and is an advocate for Stop Soldier Suicide. He has lost veteran friends and family to suicide over the years, and has not stopped trying to raise awareness and sharing information about resources available. Along with an annual fundraiser for Stop Soldier Suicide, Mr. Rovnan competed in the Ironman Atlantic City triathlon last year and said that when he got off the bike, he took a T-shirt and stuffed it inside his singlet for the whole half marathon. As he was coming to the finish line, he took it out and put it on, proudly sporting the Stop Soldier Suicide logo.
“Veteran suicide is a real problem in our country and I think the 988 line is going to do a lot to help, I keep posting it on my Facebook page,” he said. “I think the more people see it, the more there’s a chance that somebody might actually use it. If one life gets saved, then everything I’ve done is worth it.”
Veterans can use this new option by dialing 988 and pressing 1 to contact the Veterans Crisis Line, though they may still reach the line with the previous phone number, 1-800-273-8255, and pressing 1; or by text at 838255 and through chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.
Mr. Rovnan said that being in combat together, knowing that you’ll be depending on those around you to protect your life just as you’ll protect theirs, is something that bonds people together and that many in civilian roles don’t understand.
The Golden Dragons deployed to Somalia, Panama and Haiti, and did a lot of training rotations together at different forts across the United States.
“Guys from this unit have gone on to other units and other jobs in the military, but no matter who it is I talk to, what they did after this unit, they still look back on this unit as the best military unit they ever served in,” Mr. Rovnan said. “I, too, feel that way.”
