WATERTOWN — For the first time in nearly five months, former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham is back in front of a microphone, talking about the issues of the day with listeners of his noontime Hotline radio show.

He spent 139 days in area hospitals and receiving rehab in two long-term care facilities, recuperating from an illness that damn near killed him.

Graham returns to air after illness

Former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham, left, makes a return to the Hotline radio show after a more than four-month illness. He and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith shared their views on city and national issues during Thursday’s show. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times
Graham returns to air after illness

Former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham returns to the Hotline radio show Thursday. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times
