Jimmy Carter in hospice care

Former President Jimmy Carter has decided to avoid additional “medical intervention” and has entered hospice care. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been placed in hospice care, deciding to avoid “medical intervention,” the Carter Center announced Saturday.

The 98-year-old former president made his decision following a series of hospital visits, according to the Carter Center, a nonprofit group set up to carry out charitable activities supported by the former president and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Tribune Wire

