FORT DRUM — The Fort Drum FMWR has announced that the outdoor ice rink at Remington Park in Fort Drum now has ice and is open for public use.
The rink was erected with help from Fort Drum Public Works weeks ago, but conditions were not safe for skating until now.
A limited amount of skates are available to use at no cost, though sizes are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Lloyd’s Landing also will be open as a warming station if people need a break from the ice.
If weather conditions are not good for skating, they will change the flag found at the entrance of the park. A red flag means a closed rink, green is open and blue means the rink is being used for a reserved function and is not open to the public.
For more information or to reserve the rink, call (315) 774-7330.
Hours:
M-Th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
F from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sat from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sun from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
