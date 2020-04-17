Fourth-grader’s family stays active, keeps faith during COVID lockdown

I wanted to be a kid reporter for what my family has been doing during the “COVID-19” 2020 Lockdown.
I am home with my mother, my father and my younger brother. During the day, me and my brother play with Lego. It is fun. We do school from 9 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. My mother is the teacher.
My teacher from Faith Fellowship sends us packets to work on. I am learning science, math problem sets, social studies, Bible class and language. I did a book report for reading. We have lunch and then do our gym class minutes. We live in the country, so we can go outside. We believe God will keep us safe. I just read a 637 page book called “Wonderstruck.”
My dad is an essential worker as a mailman. My mom has been cleaning and has been making button extenders for nurses to wear to protect their ears from their masks. My mom also helped her class finish the Indian River High School yearbook. She is busy.
My brother is learning to read and is in Kindergarten. He plays very loudly. As a family, we like to play games, color, play video games and go for walks.
I am happy we have the internet because lots of kids do not. My mom got abcmouse.com for me and my brother. I miss my relatives, my friends, playing soccer at the Y, going to church and stores.
