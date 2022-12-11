FOWLER — Last year, as Kay C. Amo was scrolling through Facebook, she happened upon a post from Colorado of a woman and her friends out for breakfast. It wasn’t a typical outing. Each one of them brought $100 to pay for the cheap meal, with the rest going toward the server as a tip. This was their way of spreading a little wealth and cheer during the holiday season.
“I thought to myself, ‘I want to do that,’” Ms. Amo said. “So I shared the post and asked if any of my friends wanted to join, and in no time everyone was responding ‘I’m in!’”
That was last year after Thanksgiving, when it was hastily planned and most people already had obligations. Still, 12 people showed up to Meadow’s Diner in Canton, where the servers were tipped more than $1,000.
This year, Ms. Amo had more time to organize the event, and on Sunday, Dec. 4, she and 23 other women went to Tripp’s Diner in Fowler and split up into two groups to surprise two lucky servers.
“We tried to keep it under tight wraps about where we were going because the best part is the surprise of the servers when we give them the money,” Ms. Amo said.
Once the bill arrived, the women handed each server an envelope containing $100 from everyone at the table, as well as a letter explaining who they are and what they’re doing. They call themselves the Christmas Breakfast Tip Club.
“I’m gonna guess breakfast for all of us was around $250, which left around $2,100 in tips,” Ms. Amo said. The flabbergasted servers broke into tears.
“It’s pretty hard to put into words what it feels like, and I would say it’s as much or more moving for us than for the servers who receive it,” she said.
Bluejay M. Fenlong, mayor of Richville and member of the CBTC, shared similar sentiments.
“It was amazing to see their reactions and the tears,” she said.
“They were very overwhelmed. For some of these people, it’s a decision between buying fuel or buying Christmas gifts, and I feel waitresses struggle the most trying to make ends meet.”
She knows what that’s like.
“I struggled my whole life as a single mom of two, and I know how hard it can be, so if I can make life easier for someone, then that’s what makes me feel wonderful.”
Ms. Fenlong knows Ms. Amo from childhood, but the group is composed of women — no men as of yet, though they are by no means excluded — from all over the county.
“Some are friends of friends, some are family of friends, and it’s so wonderful to see everyone come out for a good cause,” Ms. Fenlong said.
Since they’re bombarded with requests already for next year, Ms. Amo encourages people to start their own groups. After all, there’s not many restaurants ’round these parts that fit 50 people at once, much less without a reservation.
Her hope is to spur small movements that have big impacts.
“By myself, I can’t do something significant, but with just a small group of friends, we can have a huge impact on a couple people.”
“If even three people reading this are inspired to do something similar,” she said, “then that would be worth it.”
