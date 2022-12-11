FOWLER — Last year, as Kay C. Amo was scrolling through Facebook, she happened upon a post from Colorado of a woman and her friends out for breakfast. It wasn’t a typical outing. Each one of them brought $100 to pay for the cheap meal, with the rest going toward the server as a tip. This was their way of spreading a little wealth and cheer during the holiday season.

“I thought to myself, ‘I want to do that,’” Ms. Amo said. “So I shared the post and asked if any of my friends wanted to join, and in no time everyone was responding ‘I’m in!’”

