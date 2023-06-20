MALONE — A local veteran was reconnected with his medals at American Legion Post 219 on Friday.
Hank Cummings of North Bangor, who served in the U.S. Army, received the reissued medals at Malone’s American Legion post, surrounded by his friends and family.
Cummings served in the military for decades, earning a number of commendations, including the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.
In 2015, these medals were lost when Cummings’ car was stolen while he was in a Florida hospital.
At Friday’s ceremony, Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, and Malone Mayor Andrea M. Dumas were on hand to present the medals to Cummings, surprising the local vet with a box of his lost medals.
Stec said that during last year’s honor flight Cummings met Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R–Willsboro, when he told the congresswoman about the lost medals.
“I am just the messenger today, but I am thrilled to be the messenger. Elise and her office they did the paperwork and were able to get the medals all reissued,” Stec said. “I am thrilled to be a little part of this, I can see you (Cummings) have a lot of family and friends here who are thrilled for you, and I can see by the look on your face that you are excited. This is wonderful and it is a real privilege for me to share this moment with you and give these things back to you that you deserve so much.”
In addition to the medals, Cummings was also presented with his medical records from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that were also lost in 2015.
Dumas presented Cummings with a letter from the 118th U.S. Congress, honoring the North Country veteran for a lifetime of service, signed by Stefanik.
Cummings traveled to Washington D.C., with North Country Honor Flight on Oct. 1, 2022.
Cummings enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962 and went through basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Cummings’ time in the U.S. Army included stints in, Korea, Germany and Vietnam.
Cummings spoke with the Telegram about his time in the military, prior to his honor flight last year.
“I went from Army headquarters in Europe to Army headquarters in Vietnam,” Cummings said. “I’ve always served in support of the war fighter. I was the guy in the rear taking care of their promotions and their family matters. Things like that.”
Cummings said his primary job was to ensure frontline soldiers could be as free of outside concerns as possible.
“We want them taking care of themselves and their buddy out there in the field,” he explained.
Cummings worked with the joint staff in Saigon made up of Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps personnel and left Vietnam in 1971 for Fort Dix, where he spent the rest of his active duty career.
Six months after retiring he went to work for the federal government in essentially the same role, he said, finally retiring completely in 2005.
Cummings continues in retirement to support the veterans who fought in Vietnam and later conflicts, and is a member of the American Legion in Malone, where he serves on the rifle team and works to engage with fellow veterans on the dangers of becoming isolated. In many cases, he said, this isolation is connected to their experiences in war zones.
“Uncle Sam’s paying me my pension, so I’m serving for the rest of my life,” Cummings said. “Whatever I can do to serve, that’s what I do.”
