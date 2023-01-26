T.F. Wright APPRECIATION

Friends of Lewis County Hospice presented a certificate and memorial stone to T.F. Wright & Sons Granite Foundry of Carthage in recognition of their service to the organization. Representing the organization, Mary Ingersoll, far right, presents a certificate to Tina Ainsworth, sales manger, and Bill Wright, owner of T.F. Wright. The certificate states, ‘T. F. Wright and its talented employees have served FOLCH since 2005 by creating the Memorial Stones for the Hospice Memorial Garden. You have contributed to the beauty of the garden with the stones that honor the loved ones of our grieving families. All who enter the garden appreciate your professionalism and care in honoring their loved ones. Thank you!’ As a token of appreciation, a stone will be placed in the garden in honor of the foundry in recognition of their service and talents. Photo provided
