From a dog’s point of view

I’ve had a crazy journey. ... My name is Mack, and this is my quarantine story. So, one day in March, my human left the house to ice skate with her friends. When she came back, she was crying!!
I had to protect her like any good doggo would do. She told me that something called school was closed for three weeks! I didn’t know what she was talking about, but I sat with her while she was sad.
For the next couple weeks, she stayed home everyday! Normally, she would leave early in the morning, and not come home until my dinner time. But now, she is always home, which means extra cuddles!
Around her birthday, she told me school was going to be closed until May 15. She was sad again. I tried to cheer her up by licking the tears off her face. I made her happy again! I then gave her a lick on the lips. Apparently, humans don’t like it when you lick their mouth. ...
During all this stay at home time, we did lots of fun things and not so fun things. We have a creek in our big backyard, and we love to go swimming in it! My human will throw a stick in the water, and I will swim over to grab it.
My other human gave me a haircut! I love haircuts! They are so relaxing.
My alpha human feeds me lots of my favorite food, chicken! Yum! I’m hungry just thinking about it! We have also played soccer, tug of war, hide and seek, and (my favorite), find the toy.
Then, my human found out school was closing for the rest of the academic year. She cried for a really long time. She told me that she misses her friends and family. She told me that she misses her sister, Megan, and her best friends, Riley and Michela, the most. To make her feel better, I licked her tears again. But now I know NOT to lick her mouth!!
The following week, she took me down to the scary basement. Uh-oh. Why am I down here? She showed me a TON of clothes. But they weren’t her clothes. They were mine! I HATE wearing clothes. She told me we were going to have a “doggy fashion show.” Ugh. I hate when she does this. She puts me in different shirts, pants, skirts, dresses and hats. I am a boy! I don’t wear dresses! She thought it was pretty funny.
Last week, I saw a dog! A real life dog! His name is Finn; he is my best friend. We played together and peed together. I miss Finn. He’s also way bigger than me. I’m a teacup poodle. He is a golden doodle. My human tells me “Poodle and doodle! Friends forever!” What is she talking about?
Well, during this stay at home, extra cuddle time, I’ve done many fun things. If this lasts any longer, who knows what I will get up to?
