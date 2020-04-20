My name is Killian Reed McCormick and I am 6. During this time, I play video games a lot after I do my homework. I am making a soap stone dinosaur. I have read a lot and played with Legos. I slept in the tent last night; it was fun being in the tent. We didn’t have to close the front because we did not have any bugs. :)
Fun at grandma’s
- By KILLIAN REED MCCORMICK
Special to the Times
-
-
- 0
