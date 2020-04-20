My name is Sean McCormick. I am 11 years old. I live in Oswego County in Hannibal on Route 3 with my mom and brother and sister. We have five dogs and four cats. My dog is named Brooklyn and my cat’s name is Marilyn. My mom is an essential worker and is working now.
I am at my grandmother’s, Frannie Antonucci, who lives in St. Lawrence County during this crisis. She is keeping us safe.
Everything is pretty average. We are doing pretty good at school work. I like jumping on my Pogo stick and building stuff. We set up a tent in grandma’s storage room. We walk every day and we were going to the park before the Sheriff gave travel restrictions. I read comics and play a lot Minecraft and Xbox after I do my homework. We have been painting and also have been doing chores and I take turns with my brother bringing in wood for the fire.
