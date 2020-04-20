My name is Danika Grace McCormick. I was 3 on Sunday, April 4, and I had a birthday party. Gramma and I made an angel food cake and we had a tea party with my new tea set. I also have been coloring and walking every day with gramma. I got a box today from Mommy. In the box, mommie gave me some new dresses and new shoes and a new purse with glasses and new hat. My big brother Sean put together my new bike. When it is sunny outside, I will ride it outside. I have played in the sandbox and played ball with my brothers. We have played tag and every time the sun is out; we play tag and run. I am having fun at Gramma’s.
My gramma helped type this for us.
Thank you,
Sean, Killian and Danika McCormick and Frannie Antonucci (Gramma)
