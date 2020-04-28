During COVID-19 I’ve been doing lots of different stuff. I’m playing games with my family like Chutes and Ladders, War, Monopoly, Yahtzee and other different kinds of games.
We’ve been taking lots and lots of walks. It was mostly nice out when we do them. I’ve also been riding my bike and driving the four-wheeler.
I’ve been doing lots of homework like i-Ready math and reading and also Zearn Math.
That’s what I’ve been doing during COVID-19.
