Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith reads a proclamation to recognize LGBTQ Pride before raising the rainbow flag in front of Watertown City Hall in 2021. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Gay Pride supporters will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday in front of City Hall for a flag raising in honor of Gay Pride Week.

Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, along with City Council members will raise the rainbow flag in honor of the city’s LGBTQ community.

