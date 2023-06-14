WATERTOWN — Gay Pride supporters will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday in front of City Hall for a flag raising in honor of Gay Pride Week.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, along with City Council members will raise the rainbow flag in honor of the city’s LGBTQ community.
