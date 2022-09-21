George Fairbanks turns 100

“Massena is a great place to live, I feel fortunate to have accepted a job at Alcoa in 1955” is a frequent comment by George.
Born in Scarsdale, he served in the Pacific during WWII as an airplane mechanic, and completed his engineering degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy. As a child, summers were spent in Jay, at his grandma’s where the love of the North Country developed. With a camera around his neck and Sally, his wife, by his side, he cruised the St. Lawrence River by boat and in retirement traveled extensively in the western United States.
Now, Mr. Fairbanks enjoys discussing world events and telling stories with a daily gathering of younger friends at McDonald’s.
