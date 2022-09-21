George Fairbanks turns 100

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.