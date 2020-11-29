CALCIUM — George James and Bethany Ann Eassa, 24908 Sanford Road, observed their 69th wedding anniversary on Nov. 22.
Mr. Eassa, son of James and Mathilda Eassa, and Bethany Ann Tilley, daughter of Marion Huddleston and Sherman Tilley, were married on Nov. 22, 1951, at the home of the bride’s parents in Black River with the Rev. Lawrence Harrington officiating.
Honor attendants were Edward Sowan and Betty Smith.
Mr. Eassa graduated from Watertown High School and served in the 808 Military Police Unit. He retired in 1995 from Knowlton Specialty Paper after 39 years of service. He is a member of American Legion and Watertown Elks. Mr. Eassa enjoys watching MeTV, sop operas and word finds.
Mrs. Eassa graduated from Black River High School and attended Watertown School of Commerce. She retired from Mercy Hospital after 31 years of service. She enjoys watching television, soap operas, old movies, knitting and word finds.
The couple has six children, Patrick E., Clayton; Michael J., Florida; Cynthia S., Evans Mills; Kimberley L. Texas; Pamela L. Calcium; and Kevin J., Calcium; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.